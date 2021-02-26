How England sees the Revolutionary War

If you went to school in Great Britain, what would you learn about our revolution and our breaking away from England as her colony?

(WYTV) – The Fourth of July — fireworks, parades — we celebrate our independence, the American Revolution, but if you went to school in Great Britain, what would you learn about our revolution and our breaking away from England as her colony?

Would teachers shake their fist at that traitor, George Washington, and wish they could have hanged him in the Tower of London?

No, not really. The Brits don’t care.

They have no hard feelings over the Americans’ choice to leave the glorious British Empire.

For the last century at least, the UK has been our closest ally. The subject of our war of independence rarely comes up in school textbooks, at least not in great detail.

It’s more of a footnote, a few minor facts in comparison to other events in Britain’s history — its industrial revolution, its colonial wars in Africa and India, the two world wars.

Look at it this way: More than 60 countries celebrate independence from the British Empire, which at one time, controlled a fifth of the Earth’s population.

That’s one independence day celebration of a county every week, not just our Fourth of July.

If anything, the Brits see it as a mistake in the way they taxed us without representation.

When they do cover America, it’s later stuff — our civil rights struggles, our combined efforts with the British in the World Wars and the Cold War.

So, are they angry at Benjamin Franklin?

Benjamin who?