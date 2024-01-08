(WYTV) — The technical term for what we’re talking about is thermogenesis. It’s this: every cell in the body produces heat as it burns up energy.

Your muscles, for example, can produce heat by shivering. Your thyroid gland releases hormones to increase your metabolism, and that produces heat.

Exercise and digestion can raise your temperature. So can a fever. And your brain is warm. So there are many ways your body becomes warm and stays warm.

Your blood absorbs this heat and re-distributes it among your organs, evening out the heat so your body maintains the same temperature.

How warm should humans be? Here’s what WebMD tells us:

We’ve all heard that the average human body temperature is 98.6 F. But a “normal” body temperature can fall within a wide range, from 97 F to 99 F.

It’s usually lower in the morning and goes up during the day. It can peak in the late afternoon or evening, sometimes by as much as 1 or 2 degrees.

Who gave us 98.6°?

A German physician named Carl Wunderlich around 1850 or so. He measured the armpit temperatures of about 25,000 people and came up with an average of 98.6 F, and it stuck ever since. New studies suggest the average should be 97.9.