How do artificial sweeteners affect the body?

(WYTV) – Are you making the effort to live a healthy lifestyle? Maybe you’ve reached for an artificial sweetener, but they can be controversial. Can they bring on something like diabetes?

That’s what the researches at Ohio State wanted to know in this experiment.

They gave the maximum recommended amount of the common artificial sweetener saccharin to health adults for two weeks.

They thought they would find that the artificial sweetener would start to do bad things to bodies.

“We didn’t see any changes at all in gut microbiota, and obviously we didn’t see any changes in altering the metabolic profile of healthy individuals,” said George Kyriazis, Ph.d, of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

The results may give us a little peace of mind that saccharin doesn’t bring on diabetes.

We do know that sugar can contribute to diabetes as well as heart disease and obesity, but everything in moderation.

The experiments aren’t over. There will be more research into each type of artificial sweetener the FDA has approved and some long-term studies on them as well.