Buddy the Elf reminds us that the candy cane is one of the four major food groups, for elves, anyway.

The National Confectioners Association has the goods on candy canes…they go back to Christmas, 1670.

According to legend, they were solid white sugar sticks and the choirmaster at the Cologne Cathedral in Germany gave them to his young singers to keep them quiet, less fussy.

He had a local candymaker bend one end of the sticks so they resembled small shepherds’ crooks.

German immigrants brought the candies to the United States in the late 1800’s. Some of them decorated a small blue spruce in Wooster, Ohio, with the sugar sticks, easily hangable because of the curved end, then in the early 20th century, we added new flavors and red stripes.

In the 1920s, a candymaker in Albany, Georgia, Bob McCormack made candy canes popular as Christmas treats fashioning them with red-and-white stripes. By the late 1950s, Bobs Candies was producing close to two million candy canes every day.

Today, 90 percent of all candy canes are sold between Thanksgiving and Christmas. National Candy Cane Day is December 26th.

And research has shown that 58 percent of Americans start eating their candy canes from the straight end first, while 30 percent begin with the curved end and just 12 percent break the candy canes into pieces.