How can you avoid food waste?

A survey from the American Dairy Association finds that 94% of Americans admit to throwing away food, more than 30% what they buy

(WYTV) – Americans throw away an awful lot of food, some 80 billion pounds each year. How do you avoid food waste? Because the less food wasted, the more money you save.

A survey from the American Dairy Association finds that 94% of Americans admit to throwing away food, more than 30% what they buy.

The key to reducing waste is to keep food fresh for as long as possible.

Organize your fridge.

Rotate older food to the front to use it first, and don’t place your milk in the refrigerator door.

“Constantly opening and closing the refrigerator will actually warm that milk up, so what you want to do with that milk is put it toward the back of the refrigerator where it’s cold on a bottom shelf,” said Karen Bakies of the American Dairy Association.

Most people throw away food because it’s past its expiration date and they weren’t sure it was safe to eat.

So, if you think you can’t use it right away, freeze it.

You don’t have to be the average family of four throwing away about $2,000 worth of food each year.

Think about walking into your kitchen with four bags of groceries, and before you can even get in the door, you take one of those bags and throw it into the trashcan.

The Department of Agriculture offers plenty of information on how to store and save food.