(WYTV) – In 2007, the British film magazine “Empire” voted Buzz Lightyear the number one Pixar character of all time.

He’s a spaceman featured in the “Toy Story” movies.

Director John Lasseter wanted to create a character in the Toy Story universe with the same personality of a G.I Joe, a hero who saves the day, but he wanted a more modern appearance.

So he picked the space ranger look.

The outfit design was based on the real Apollo 11 astronauts, with the skullcaps, white suits, and clear helmets.

Lasseter’s wife picked the purple and green on his outfit.

Buzz Lightyear’s name came from the Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin. Buzz Aldrin even took a Buzz Lightyear toy to one of his speeches at NASA to showcase his links to the character.

The orginal name was Luna Larry, but the producers thought that sounded a bit too wacky. So, the Pixar producers added the name Lightyear.

The first figure of Buzz Lightyear made in 1995 was released before the Toy Story film, and it was programmed with the famous quote: “to infinity and beyond.”

The quote came from a 1991 book titled “to infinity and beyond,” about mathematics and culture; the author is Eli Maor.

There is an evil Buzz Lightyear in another universe, even more evil than Emperor Zurg, Buzz’s sworn enemy.

Buzz has really been to space. In June, 2008, a 12 inch figure of Buzz Lightyear rocketed into orbit and spent 467 days on board The International Space Station, part of an educational partnership between Disney and NASA.