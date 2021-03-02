How beer slows down your fat-burning machine

(WYTV) – Does beer really make you fat?

We’ve all seen those commercials with beautiful people at the bar, at the beach, on the rooftop, dancing, flirting and looking perfectly fit while drinking beer. Come on — when a six-pack of beer is involved, that’s not typically reflected on our abs.

The 150 calories in your average beer may not seem so bad. Some pints of beer contain 400 calories!

The alcohol helps your appetite kick in, too. When you’re drinking beer at a bar or party, the food on hand is often fattening — pizza, wings and other fried food.

Your body stops burning fat when it detects alcohol and your liver starts burning alcohol instead. So if a pint of beer contains 4% alcohol, it will be at least an hour before fat burning starts up again. If you drink a six-pack, you’ll burn no fat for at least six hours.

For older beer drinkers, you’re already prone to storing fat around your waistline. Drinking beer only adds to the problem.

The effects of beer on aging could be one reason why most beer commercials seem to cast actors barely older than the legal drinking age — fewer beer bellies to show.