(WYTV)- Earlier this week we showed you Ed Currie and his Pepper X, the Guinness World Records just rated it the world’s hottest pepper.

Ed grows peppers in South Carolina and he had the previous record with the pepper he called the Carolina Reaper.

A pepper’s heat is based on how much capsaicin it contains..and we measure this heat on the Scoville Scale.

Pepper X reaches 2,693,000 Scoville Heat Units. The Carolina Reaper was 1,640,000. A jalapeño is around 3,000 to 8,000.

Ed Currie says it took him more than ten years to grow the Pepper X, cross-breeding it several times to increase its capsaicin content. And Ed said people have been trying to steal it for years.

Ed will not sell it, the only way to taste it right now is through Pepper X hot sauces. Can you eat this pepper?

Yes, it takes about 40 seconds for the heat to truly hit so go slowly and then you will choke and sweat and beg for mercy.