Hot chocolate and hot cocoa differences

(WYTV)- Is that hot chocolate you’re drinking or is it hot cocoa? There is a difference.



First, hot chocolate is just that: melted chocolate, chocolate made hot. Take chopped or shaved chocolate so the chocolate melts quickly when you combine it with hot water, milk, or even cream.

Hot chocolate can also contain flavoring such as vanilla, but usually doesn’t have added sugar, because there’s already sugar in the chocolate.



Hot chocolate is also known as drinking chocolate. What about hot cocoa?



We make hot cocoa from cocoa powder, we ferment, dry, roast and grind cocoa beans. Then we separate the cocoa butter, leaving cocoa powder. The result has very little fat and few calories.



Hot cocoa tends to have a thinner consistency than hot chocolate. Those little envelopes of Swiss Miss we cut open and mix with hot water or milk are most definitely hot cocoa, and not hot chocolate.



One final distinction: National Hot Chocolate Day is January 31. National Cocoa Day is December 13. Two different drinks, two different days.