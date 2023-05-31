(WYTV)- One of the most famous signs in the world, maybe the most famous, is 100 years old this year, the Hollywood sign in the hills above Los Angeles.

It had humble beginnings.

When a real estate company erected it in 1923, it was just a kind of billboard, an advertisement for the Hollywoodland neighborhood..and that’s how it was spelled: Hollywoodland.

Four thousand light bulbs covered it and they blinked all night. The realtors hired one man to change the bulbs when they burned out. He lived in a shack below the sign.\

Los Angeles almost tore it down in the late 1940’s, it had turned shabby, but the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce had it rebuilt without the word “land.”

By the 1970’s, the sign was an eyesore again but Hugh Hefner of Playboy Magazine held a fundraiser to replace it. A new one went up in three months, steel and concrete replacing wood and sheet metal.

Since then, the sign gets a regular power wash and an occasional coat of paint.

In 2012, painters took each 50 foot high letter off the sign, stripped them of paint, primed and repainted them. That took 275 gallons of paint and 110 gallons of primer.

Coming soon: a visitor’s center.

Hollywood lore: a British stage actress named Peg Entwistle tried to make it in Hollywood in 1932 but could not. Depressed, the 24-year-old Peggy took her own life jumping from the top the H in the Hollywood sign.

Legend has it that the very next day, a letter arrived at her home, offering her the lead in a play at the Beverly Hills Playhouse.