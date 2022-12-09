(WYTV) – Boughs of holly decorate homes all over the world. It’s a prickly green plant with red berries. Why decorate with it?

First, it’s a very old decoration. The Druids hung it on windows and doorways to keep away evil witches and spirits. The Druids saw holly as a symbol of fertility and eternal life with magical powers.

The Romans linked holly with Saturn, the goddess of agriculture and harvest. Holly became associated with men, it brings men good luck and protection.

What about women? The female counterpart to holly is ivy, as in the English Christmas carol, “The Holly and the Ivy.” Then Christians looked at holly this way: the red berries represent the blood of Jesus, the pointed leaves symbolize the crown of thorns. In German, Holly is known as christdorn, meaning “Christ thorn.”

And legend says if the holly you use to decorate a home for Christmas is prickly, the man will rule the house for the coming year; but if the holly is smooth, the woman will rule.

A holly’s berries are toxic to humans: they’ll make you nauseous and bring on severe stomach aches, but animals love them, especially birds.

But we have used the green leaves in herbal remedies for centuries to cure dizziness, fever and, later, hypertension.

And this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Holly Society of America, based in New Jersey, urging us to grow holly year round.