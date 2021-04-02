Hollow chocolate bunnies are intended to save tooth loss

Some Easter traditions, like the tradition of decorating eggs of all kinds, may go all the way back to the ancient pagans

Eggs represent rebirth and life, signs of spring and new growth, fitting right in with the season.

What about the Easter Bunny?

Time Magazine tells us this tradition again dates back to pagans.

They celebrated a goddess of fertility, and what are rabbits known for?

German immigrants brought their tradition of a rabbit bringing eggs to this country around the 18th century.

Why did we start making some chocolate bunnies hollow? They even taste different than a solid rabbit.

According to one of the oldest makers of chocolate bunnies in the U.S., the R.M. Palmer company, the empty insides are really meant to protect children’s teeth. Biting into a large, solid chocolate bunny would be like biting into a brick. You’d break your teeth

By the way, what happened when the Easter Bunny met the rabbit of his dreams? They lived hoppily ever after.

Remember the German tradition?

Children would fashion nests for the Easter Bunny to place its colored eggs. The nests evolved into Easter baskets.

There’s an old superstition that wearing new clothes on Easter means good luck for the rest of the year.

In the mid-1800s, church-goers in New York City arranged themselves into a little fashion show as they left their Fifth Avenue churches, and the Easter Parade was born.

And one more about food: Hunters often slaughtered hogs in the forest in the fall, then left them to cure all winter.

By spring, pork was one of the only meats ready to go for spring celebrations. Thus, the Easter ham.

What is the Easter Bunny’s favorite kind of music? Hip-hop, of course!