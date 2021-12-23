Holiday advice from your friends at Daybreak: Tackling stress, anxiety

(WYTV) – Do you have guests coming over for the holidays?

Say, unwelcome guests by the names of loneliness, money problems, family demands and unrealistic expectations?

The stress and anxiety can lead to sadness and depression….what a holiday!

But mental health experts have tips to take back your holiday happiness when your only company might be Ebenezer Scrooge.

“Maybe your relatives aren’t showing up for dinner, or you are estranged from a family member, or there are financial concerns and it’s not fitting with the way the holidays are supposed to be,” said Debbie Fuehrer, a clinical counselor at the Mayo Clinic.

We think we’re all going to have a great time and that can make you feel depressed because nothing is good enough. Switch into gratefulness and connections with other people.

Take time to share a funny story, a kind story or something new you’ve learned.

Pay it forward with random acts of kindness. Holiday advice from your friends at Daybreak.