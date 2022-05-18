(WYTV)-Pucks are kept frozen until they are needed in a game.

A modern puck is made of rubber, and it becomes flimsy and bounces when it gets warm. Freezing the hockey pucks prevents them from bouncing.

On average, a typical professional hockey game uses 12 pucks because they thaw so fast. The ice layer in a professional hockey rink is only ¾ of an inch thick and is kept at 16℉. Thinner ice allow the water to freeze faster and harder.

The thicker the ice, the softer and slower it becomes. Before 1914, hockey refs used their hands to place the puck between the two players’ sticks in a faceoff, that never was a great idea.

After many cuts, bruises, and likely broken bones, they began dropping it between the pucks instead. When a team wins the Stanley Cup, every team member gets to keep it for 24 hours.

Since the Cup is actually a punch bowl, many players use it to hold drinks and snacks, it’s held champagne, chicken wings, cereal and ice cream.

What happens if both of a team’s goalies are injured and unable to play? Fans step in to help.

In 2020, an emergency goalie, the 42 year old Zambonie driver, filled in as the Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie and got the win for the team.

In the 1940’s a Toronto businessman named Sammy Taft promoted his business by offering a hat to any player who scored three goals during an NHL game in Toronto, thus was born the hat trick.