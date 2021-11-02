History of football tailgating

(WYTV)- While there doesn’t appear to be any conclusive proof, legend has it that the first college football game, played in 1869 between Princeton University and Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, was also home to the first football tailgate.

Fans wore their team’s colors and people ate chili, pork, corn, and of course, drank beer and whiskey.

Sounds like today.

In 1866, Texas rancher Charles Goodnight transformed an army wagon into the first “chuck” wagon, after all, his name was Charles.

It was simple, compact, and enduring just like the mobile kitchens we have at modern tailgaters. The theory is that the Green Bay Packers coined the term “tailgating” in 1919. That’s when the term began to be used and associated with modern-day American football.

Packers fans would park their pickup trucks around the field and sit on the bed and enjoy their picnics. The popular foods were ham, potatoes, and custards.

This was one year before the start of the prohibition, so fans must also have enjoyed every last sip of wine, whiskey, rum and beer.