History of eloping instead of a traditional wedding

(WYTV) – Don’t plan on having a huge wedding? How about that quick getaway — just elope? When did that start and where?

The act of eloping has been around since at least the 18th century when English law said couples under the age of 21 had to get their parents’ permission to get married.

Some young couples ran off for Scotland where there was no such law. The word “elope” is an old Anglo-French word that means “to abduct, run away.”

By the 20th century, eloping really meant appearing before a judge in a courthouse for your nuptials.

Today, elope means less sneaking around to get married. It’s a smaller wedding, maybe a destination wedding that may include a few guests.

Elopement can mean everything from a spontaneous decision to a well-planned luxury event with photography to match.

Popular wedding destinations now offer “elopement packages” often at a fraction of the cost of a regular wedding. Today, you’ll easily spend $25,000 on the average ceremony in this country.

If you do get married privately, quietly and with no guests, you might want to host a reception at some later date. You’ll end up saving yourself thousands of dollars in the long run.