History of duck or duct tape

You can fix just about anything with a little duct tape, right?

Just about.

A woman working for Johnson and Johnson, Vesta Stoudt, invented it in World War Two to seal ammunition boxes but also make them easy to get into.

The tape was made of a green, heavy, woven canvas called duck fabric. Some say it got the name duck tape, then the construction industry began using the tape to patch together ventilation ductwork, so the name morphed into “duct tape,” and made silver to match.

With duct tape you can protect blisters. You’re supposed to clean the blister, put gauze over it and secure with duct tape.

Duct tape can also act as flypaper, trapping insects.

Yes, you can patch together glasses with it.

In winter, wrap duct tape around the tops of your boots or shoes and the lower ends of your pants to keep out the snow.

Use duct tape to remove splinters; just place a piece of duct tape over it and then pull it out.

When your toothpaste is nearly gone, roll up the bottom of the tube to squeeze the last bits and hold it in place with some sturdy duct tape.

You say you’re not handy with a needle and thread, or you’re in a hurry?

Hem those pants or skirts with some duct tape until you can get them properly repaired. In fact, the duct tape should stay in place through a few washings.

An old wives’ tale says you can remove a wart by rubbing it on a church pew.

Here’s a better idea: put a piece of duct tape over the wart and let sit for several days.

Remove the tape, clean the wart then replace the tape.

Most common warts will disappear within a month.

But, despite its name, duct tape isn’t great at sealing ductwork, at least not permanently.

The U.S. Department of Energy says the heat can degrade the glue.