(WYTV) – Four-leaf clovers, rabbit’s feet, a lucky horseshoe: they are common symbols of luck and protection.

What about that horseshoe?

You might find one hanging in closed spaces such as barns or stables, or, more recently, worn as jewelry.

They are supposed to bring good luck, and people all over the world believe it.

There’s an old Irish story of the blacksmith who recognized the devil when Beelzebub appeared, asking for shoes. The blacksmith took a burning hot horseshoe and nailed it deep into the devil’s hooves. The devil ripped away the horseshoes and swore he would never go near one again.

Today, you hang a horseshoe over the entrance of a house to ward off evil spirits.

Early Western Europeans believed that iron had magical powers and could drive away evil.

Iron horseshoes became good luck pieces.

Other legends said witches were so afraid of iron horseshoes, they traveled by broomstick instead of horseback.

The typical horseshoe has seven holes to secure it to a horse’s hoof, and we know how lucky seven can be.

Some hang theirs with the ends up, resembling a “U,” to prevent good luck from spilling out. Others hang it the other way, so blessings tumble out on people passing beneath them.

So hang both in both orientations, making sure everyone gets a dose of good fortune.