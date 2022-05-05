(WYTV)- Roe V Wade. Most of us are familiar with it, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that said a pregnant woman has the right to choose an abortion.

And many of us know who Jane Roe was: Norma McCorvey, her attorneys used an anonymous name to sue the state of Texas so she could get her abortion. But who was Wade? What role did he play?

When Norma McCorvey sued Texas in 1970, her attorneys named the district attorney of Dallas county, Henry Wade, as the defendant. He was a democrat, a former FBI agent and Navy veteran and he had to defend the abortion law. Wade ultimately lost but the voters never blamed him and his career did not suffer. He continued to serve in office for another 14 years.

In Dallas, the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center was named in his honor, he died in 2001 at age 86. If history had turned a little differently, we’d know Henry Wade for something else besides Roe. If Jack Ruby had not shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald after the Kennedy assassination, Oswald would have gone on trial in Dallas for murder. And Henry Wade would have been the prosecutor in the trial of the century.

As it was, when Ruby went on trial for murder, Wade made his assistant the prosecutor but Wade was the advisor in the background . Most of us are familiar with it, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that said a pregnant woman has the right to choose an abortion.

And many of us know who Jane Roe was: Norma McCorvey, her attorneys used an anonymous name to sue the state of Texas so she could get her abortion. But who was Wade? What role did he play? When Norma McCorvey sued Texas in 1970, her attorneys named the district attorney of Dallas county, Henry Wade, as the defendant. He was a democrat, a former FBI agent and Navy veteran and he had to defend the abortion law.

If history had turned a little differently, we’d know Henry Wade for something else besides Roe. If Jack Ruby had not shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald after the Kennedy assassination, Oswald would have gone on trial in Dallas for murder. And Henry Wade would have been the prosecutor in the trial of the century. As it was, when Ruby went on trial for murder, Wade made his assistant the prosecutor but Wade was the advisor in the background