What movie has made more money than any other film?

In this case, we’re going to use the phrase “adjusted for inflation” and that makes a huge difference.

Let’s start in 1939 when a movie ticket was 25 cents.

If you adjust for inflation, “Gone With the Wind” is the highest-grossing movie of all time, earning approximately one billion, 800 million dollars.

The movie was released in 1939 and earned 390 million dollars worldwide in its first release…an astounding success at the time….remember, just a quarter for a ticket.

In 2009, Avatar became the highest-grossing film in history in terms of sheers dollars it made..but even today, when adjusting for inflation, “Gone With the Wind” still wins.

Other movies that have high box office grosses when adjusted for inflation include:

“Star Wars” (1977) – $1.6 billion

“The Sound of Music” (1965) – $1.3 billion

“The Ten Commandments” (1956)

“Doctor Zhivago” (1965)

“Jaws” (1975)

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

“Titanic” (1997)

“Avatar” (2009)

When you take inflation out of the picture, these are the highest-grossing movies of all time are:

Avatar (2009) – $2.8 billion

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.79 billion

Titanic (1997) – $2.19 billion

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) – $2.07 billion

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.04 billion

These numbers are box office only…no home video sales or merchandise.