High-speed highway concept from Germany almost came to US

(WYTV) – Germany is known for its high-speed highways called “autobahns.” That’s the German federal highway system, much like our interstates, except with no speed limit.

We almost had one here in America. A California state senator who was voted out in November, Orange County’s Republican John Moorlach, introduced Senate Bill 319 in February 2019.

It was meant to relieve traffic congestion along Interstate 5 and State Route 99. Both highways would get new lanes — one northbound and one southbound — with no speed limits.

This was at a time when California realized it couldn’t pay for a high-speed bullet train at $77 billion. Moorlach said his American autobahn would cost $3 billion and link Los Angeles and Sacramento.

Critics said not to do this — high-speed cars produce too much pollution and it could lead to more traffic deaths.

The idea died in the California Senate.

Idaho, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming do allow drivers to travel 80 mph on certain highways.

Germany’s autobahn is one of the best highway systems in the world. The entire autobahn covers 7,500 miles and there are some sections that do have a speed limit.

If you’re going for your driver’s license in Germany, your instructor will take you on the autobahn. In fact, getting a license in Germany is much more difficult, time-consuming and expensive than it is in the United States.