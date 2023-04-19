(WYTV)- The Godfather, Transformers, Mission Impossible: famous films that open with the Paramount Pictures logo, the studio that produced them.

Do you know the hidden meaning in the stars around the word “Paramount?” There are really two main symbols on the logo: the mountain and stars above it. It was based, some believe, off the childhood memories of William Wadsworth Hodkinson, he founded Paramount Pictures.

The 24 stars that formed a circle over the mountain in the beginning stood for the original 24 actors who signed their contracts with the film studio in 1914. Today it has 22.

Paramount planned to add a new star onto the emblem every time a new actor joined the company. But the movie industry was growing so quickly, Paramount Pictures had to give up the idea.

Legend says the first Paramount logo was drawn on a napkin in 1914: a mountain against a black backdrop, with the company name and stars shining above it.

By 1952, the mountain was higher and in the center with a blue sky and white clouds. By 1987, a lake appeared at the foot of the mountain.

Then in 2002, shooting stars flew over the the snowy mountain peak and the landscape made to look dream like.