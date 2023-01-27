(WYTV)- Hug a tree today.

It’ll do you good.

The Washington Post tells us about a study that found having as few as ten trees on your block made people feel healthy, younger and, strangely enough, more wealthy.

The study also found that people who lived in neighborhoods with more trees were less likely to have high blood pressure, be overweight or have diabetes.

And this was true in rich neighborhoods, poor neighborhoods, in every demographic group.

We just feel better around trees.

The Japanese practice what they call “forest bathing” or absorbing the forest atmosphere, just take a walk in the forest, or a hike the bike trail with trees all around you.

It doesn’t take long, maybe 20 minutes.

We unplug from technology and slow down, de-stress relax in the forest, always a good thing. And remember, tress are a renewable resource: we can turn them into Steinway grand pianos, Louisville sluggers or homes.

They grow back.