Helping your teen with anxiety, depression during pandemic

Pediatric psychologists are reminding us that the change in lifestyle is affecting some teenagers' mental health

(WYTV) – This pandemic has really affected a lot of people’s mental health, especially teenagers. They went from seeing their friends every day at school to having to learn from home.

Pediatric psychologists are reminding us that the change in lifestyle has left some teenagers feeling anxious and depressed.

But they’re young — they can adjust, right?

“Kids are flexible in general, but this has gone on for so long and it’s getting very tiring,” said Dr. Vanessa Jensen, with the Cleveland Clinic. “Teens are very much in the moment. They’re not used to things waiting, except for things like proms and graduation.”

How can parents tell if their child is struggling right now?

Watch for a big drop in grades, or if they’re isolating themselves and not talking to friends. Eating and sleeping habits might change, too, and they may complain of headaches or just not feeling well.

Talk to them and make plans to do useful things, something to give them purpose.

If you’re feeling completely overwhelmed, you can always reach out to a medical professional for advice.