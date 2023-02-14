Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today is Valentine’s Day. If you have the chance, hold hands with your lovey-dovey.

Holding hands comes with health benefits. Just the physical act of holding hands releases oxytocin, a hormone associated with feelings of love, trust and comfort.

In fact, we call oxytocin the “love hormone” or the “love drug.”

The release of oxytocin can help to lower blood pressure, which is always a good thing. Oxytocin also helps reduce physical pain, such as headaches and even arthritis.

The “love hormone” is also a mood booster.

Oxytocin can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety in some people.

Holding hands can boost self-esteem and confidence. That means less insecurity, more self-worth, a deeper connection and understanding.

Wait, there’s more.

Studies have also shown that holding hands can help to improve memory recall and enhance cognitive function; it’s as good as Prevagen.

And last but not least, holding hands can help strengthen your relationship.