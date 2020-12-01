Have a holiday hangover? Doctors say there’s only one way to avoid it

To help things along, keep hydrated, eat well and get some rest

(WYTV) – A holiday hangover is enough to ruin your morning, but doctors have some unwelcome news: there’s no real cure for a hangover and only one way to avoid it.

“Obviously not drinking too much, trying to stay hydrated, knowing your limits and being sensible with how much you have is the only way to prevent a hangover,” said Dr. Dan Allan from the Cleveland Clinic.

The only thing that can truly cure a hangover is time. To help things along, keep hydrated, eat well and get some rest.

Avoid energy drinks because they are full of caffeine which will keep you running to the bathroom.

Also avoid Tylenol or any acetaminophen to prevent a headache before you drink. Taking acetaminophen with alcohol could stress your liver and is dangerous for people who are at increased risk for liver damage.