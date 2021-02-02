Has working from home made you snack more?

Working from home can definitely have its perks, but it can also lead to some bad habits, like snacking all day

In fact, family doctors say they’ve noticed more of their patients gaining weight.

It’s emotional eating, stress eating.

Psychologists say you have to change that to mindful eating.

“A lot of people use their desk as a dining room table. Instead, think of location, location, location. Pick a snack spot, and when you have a snack, it’s fine to have a snack. Just stop what you’re doing and move to that spot, and that’s where you have your snack,” said Dr. Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic. “Psychologists call that localizing a behavior, so we’re not snacking at all different times in many different locations.”

Remember the “Three S’s.”

First, sit down at a table while you eat. You’ll eat less.

Savor each bite. Chew slowly.

Finally, stop whatever else you’re doing. Just eat.

You should also make sure you’re actually hungry and not just bored or stressed before grabbing that next snack. Go for something like oranges, pumpkin seeds or brazil nuts.