Hanukkah’s origin and traditions

(WYTV) – Every winter, Jewish people around the world spend eight nights lighting candles, eating latkes and spinning dreidels. What’s this festival, Hanukkah, really about?

The Hebrew word “Hanukkah” means dedication and the holiday is also called the Festival of Lights. There is no exact English word for it.

It’s spelled several ways — Hanukkah, Hannukah and Chanukah.

During the eight nights of Hanukkah, Jews light a candle to pay tribute to a miracle from 165 BCE. Jewish rebels conquered the Syrians and Greeks, who outlawed Jewish practices and defiled the holy temple. Reclaiming the temple, they had enough oil to light a lamp for one day but the oil miraculously lasted eight days.

The Torah makes no mention of Hanukkah and the Jewish religion places much more importance on Passover and Rosh Hashanah.

Because Hanukkah usually occurs in December when everyone seems to be celebrating something, Jews living in the United States in the early 20th century began placing more importance on the holiday.

Hanukkah has its own set of customary foods. Jews fry foods in oil to acknowledge the miracle of the oil. They chow down on latkes (potato pancakes), jelly donuts, noodle or potato casserole, and chocolate.

Hanukkah can fall anywhere from late November to late December.

In 2013, Hanukkah overlapped with Thanksgiving so some called it Thanksgivukkah, with jokes about cranberry-filled donuts and sweet potato latkes. The next Thanksgivukkah is in 2070.

A big part of Hanukkah is lighting candles, including scented candles for the menorah.

Music is not a huge part of this Jewish holiday. Christians might have Little Drummer Boy, but there is no Little Dreidel Boy. However, you can always sing Adam Sandler’s “The Hanukkah Song” for laughs.