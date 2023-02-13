Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – The American flags our astronauts left on the moon will all eventually turn pure white, bleached by the sun.

While they are hibernating, bears do not urinate. What do they do with their waste? Their bodies convert it into protein.

Capuchin monkeys greet each other by sticking their fingers up each others’ noses.

Gummy bears were originally called “dancing bears.”

New Zealand has more cats per person than any other country in the world.

You’ll weigh less if you stand at the equator than if you stand at the North or South poles.

What do the people in Turkey call a turkey? They call it an “American bird.”

We breathe an average of 15 breaths per minute, that’s 400 million breaths during a lifetime as we gulp 53 million gallons of air.

Don’t fear the African lion, it catches only about 20% of what it chases. Dragonflies catch 95%.

Amazon.com was originally called Cadabra.

A human loses about a million skin cells per 24 hours.

Even though the blue whale is the largest animal on earth, it can’t swallow anything bigger than a beach ball.

There are no seagulls in Hawaii.

Luke Skywaker was originally named Luke Skykiller.

The Greek name for the mosquito is “anopheles,” which means “good for nothing.”

A “50% off” sign increases sales, even if shoppers don’t know the original price or what a reasonable price for the product would be.