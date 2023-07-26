YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With the Canfield Fair coming up, we can expect to see giant pumpkins again.

If you want to compete in a contest like this, how do you grow a pumpkin so large?

The experts in vegetable breeding say it comes down to genetics.

You need to get seeds from pumpkin growers who have produced the biggest pumpkins.

Every pumpkin champion comes from the offspring of those seeds, and you can buy them almost anywhere.

Look for Dill’s Atlantic Giant seeds.

Your giant pumpkin will need a lot of space for its vines to spread and lots of water, plus sunshine.

How much space, and how much time?

At least 1,200 square feet and around 120 days, four months or so to mature; that’s about the same time as a regular pumpkin.

But your giant grows much faster, sometimes gaining 20 to 60 pounds a day.

Be careful watering it. Your pumpkin could explode from too much moisture.

Build a fence to keep out the children and pets.

What happens after the competition?

The growers keep them or sell them and their seeds. But no one will eat it.

You usually can’t eat a giant pumpkin, but some zoos will treat their elephants to giant pumpkin snacks.

The current Guinness World Record holder for the heaviest pumpkin was in 2021.

It weighed 2,703 pounds, and Stefano Cutrupi grew it in Tuscany, Italy.