Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s drug slows progression, delays dementia

(WYTV) – There is welcome news for people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug to slow the progression of the disease.

The Cleveland Clinic took part in testing aducanumab — the brand name is Aduhelm. It’s an IV infusion that you get once a month.

It doesn’t reverse damage that’s already been done or improve symptoms, but it may give people more time before advanced dementia sets in.

“It’s a very groundbreaking opportunity,” said. “We, in the field, have been waiting. Not just physicians and scientists, but patients and caregivers have been waiting for some really impactful treatment. I want to overemphasize that this drug does not make people better, but it does slow the decline.”

With Alzheimer’s, a protein forms in the brain and over time, it creates plaque that damages the brain, leading to dementia.

This new drug targets the protein and removes it during the very beginning stages of Alzheimer’s to slow any damage.