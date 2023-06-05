Ever cook a hard boiled egg and the yolk comes out with a greenish tint?

What’s going on?

What is this Dr. Seuss stuff?

And are those green egg yolks safe to eat?

Will they taste ok?

First…what causes the green?

The answer comes from the Department of Food Science at the University of Illinois.

Too much heat.

Just as overcooking can ruin your scrambled eggs, boiling eggs too long will cause a green hard-boiled egg yolk.

The sulfur in the egg white combines with the iron in the yolk and creates ferrous sulfide, which has a green tint.

You can also do this to your scrambled eggs and omelets.

Is it safe to eat a discolored egg yolk?

Sure..they might have a somewhat chalky texture, they’re okay.

That ferrous sulfide we mentioned also turns up in iron supplements.

Better overcooked than undercooked…undercooked eggs can hold bacteria.

A well cooked egg yolk should appear from butter yellow to bright dandelion in color.



Want a perfectly cooked hard-boiled egg?

In a saucepan with cold water, bring the eggs to a rolling boil for one minute.

Shutoff the heat completely, and cover for 10 minutes.

Run eggs under cold water to stop the cooking internally.