(WYTV)- Otto Rohwedder of Davenport, Iowa invented a machine in 1928 to create what today we call the greatest thing: sliced bread.

We actually had the first electric toaster in 1909 from General Electric and the first pop up toaster in 1919, that’s right, we had toasters before we had pre-sliced bread. But the toaster wasn’t really popular until we had sliced bread.

Back to Rohwedder who needed a way to keep his sliced bread together. The answer: wax paper and cellophane as wrapping.

Until that time, we kept whole loaves wrapped in cotton and in a bread box.

Rohwedder’s invention not only sliced the bread but wrapped it, too.

During World War Two, the government needed extra steel and the steel used in the slicers became scarce, putting a ration on pre-sliced bread but the American people made such a fuss, the rationing didn’t last long and linguists think that’s when we started using the expression greatest thing since sliced bread. It was a luxury we could not take for granted.

And the first sliced bread sold nationwide: Wonder Bread.