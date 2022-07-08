(WYTV)- Is it gray or is it grey?

Is one of these spellings correct and the other wrong, or is this just a big gray area? This color does have two different spellings but what’s the difference between grey and gray?

“Gray” and “grey” are two different ways of spelling the word. There is no difference in its meaning.

Throughout the 14th century, examples appear with the word being spelled as both “greye” and “graye” in prominent works of literature. The big difference between “grey” and “gray” is that “gray” is American English, and “grey” is British English.

That’s easy to remember, because “A” is for America and “E” is for England. It’s just like any other British/American word distinction: “organise” vs. “organize,” “catalogue” vs. “catalog,” “grey” vs. “gray,” “colour vs. color.”

What about names? Some names have the word “gray” or “grey” in them, where there’s only one correct spelling.

The dog breed, greyhound, is always spelled with an E, never with an A. Earl Grey, as in the tea, always has an E as well.

There’s also a type of fish called the grayling, with an A, and a unit of measurement called the gray, not grey, that measures how much radiation you’ve absorbed, named for a British physician, Harold Gray.

But when it’s a more general adjective, such as a “gray wolf” or “gray matter,” either spelling goes.