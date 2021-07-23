Goodbye and good luck to Daybreak producer WK!

(WYTV) – You welcome Len and Jim into your home every morning, but you don’t really get to know the people behind the camera. Long-time Daybreak producer Wasakati Meevatha just put in his last day at the TV station after 14 years.

He goes by W.K. because people butcher his name!

This was his first job out of college, but he’s looking forward to the next phase of his life.

“The thing I loved about [Daybreak] is we kept our unique, one-of-a-kind morning show,” W.K. said, holding back tears.

He has plans to go to Thailand to visit his family.

We’ll miss W.K., but wish him the best of luck in whatever he does next!