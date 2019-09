What is it for you? Time or money?

(WYTV) – Would you be willing to trade some of your pay for lots and lots of time off?

How about some numbers? A poll showed a third of us would be willing to give up 25% of our pay for unlimited time off. Imagine that — all the vacation you’d want!

Most people in that poll who were willing to take a big pay cut for time off were millennials.

What is it for you? Time or money?