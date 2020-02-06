Good Question: Would you like to see Jim Tressel coach the Penguins again?

(WYTV) – A recent political cartoon in the “Tribune Chronicle” shows Bo Pelini saying goodbye to YSU President Jim Tressel and suggesting to Tressel that he, Tressel, be the new coach!

So, the idea is out there, somebody is thinking about it.

What do you think? Would you like to see Tressel coach the Youngstown State University Penguins?

We asked people that question. Watch the video above for their responses.

Len says wouldn’t it be great if we could go back to those glory days of the 199’s when Jim Tressel and his football Penguins brought four national championships to the Mahoning Valley?

It may be just a fantasy, but whoever YSU chooses as the new Penguin coach, the person will have quite a tradition behind him or her.