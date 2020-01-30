Good Question: Who is paying for weddings these days?

Daybreak's Len Rome asked people in the community this Good Question: who is paying for weddings today?

(WYTV) – Couples are looking forward to their weddings this year, but not necessarily the bills that come with them.

The cost for weddings can be steep and payment plans are changing with the times. A survey by Wedding Wire found that weddings cost about $38,000 on average.

According to the survey, Millennials are asking for donations for their weddings. They are saying to forget the gifts and just stuff envelopes with money instead.

Daybreak’s Len Rome asked viewers in the community this Good Question: who is paying for weddings today?

Check out their answers in the video above.