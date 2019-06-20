Good Question: When do you start thinking about the Presidential election?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Do you pay attention to politics? Which presidential candidate will get your vote?

We asked our viewers that question. Watch the video above for their responses.

There are a lot of candidates to keep track of — 24 Democrats, including our own Congressman Tim Ryan, and two Republicans, President Donald Trump and a former governor of Massachusetts you probably never heard of, William Weld.

When do you start paying attention to their campaigns?

The Democrats begin their television debates this month and next, and anything can happen.

We vote in November of next year.