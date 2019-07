(WYTV) – A financial planning website called Go Banking Rates asked 1,000 of its clients how many planned to become millionaires. A third of them said, “We do, and we have a plan.”

That plan to become a millionaire, in one word, is postpone.

Drive that older car longer, give up on cable TV and eating out and postpone those long, expensive vacations. Take that money and put it in your 401K and invest, invest, invest and save, save, save!