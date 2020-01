Women may be looking for an attractive man, but looks aren't a top priority, according to one study

(WYTV) – What do women want?

ZZ Top sang about a sharp-dressed man. Are women looking for attractiveness?

Well, sure, in the eyes, in the smile, but it’s not a top priority. In fact, attractiveness isn’t even among the top three.

According to a survey, women say they want men be kind to them. Number two, be supportive and number three, have some smarts, be intelligent and remember their anniversary.

