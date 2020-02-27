Good Question: Should our laws for driving with devices be more strict?

Governor Mike DeWine said the ultimate goal is to make distracted driving as socially unacceptable as drunk driving

(WYTV) – Ohio legislature is at work on a new bill to change the state’s laws on distracted driving.

As Ohio law stands, you can’t be looking at your phone, talking on it or texting, but it’s a secondary offense. This new law would make this a primary offense.

Can you glance at the GPS or map for a moment? Yes, just like you can look at the speedometer or fuel gauge.

As far as punching in numbers and addresses, make sure to do that before driving or pull off to the side of the road.

Daybreak’s Len Rome asked viewers this week’s Good Question: should Ohio toughen its distracted driving laws?