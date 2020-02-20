Good Question: Is it time to change Ohio’s fireworks laws?

(WYTV) – There’s a bill in the Ohio House Commerce and Labor Committee that would allow you to buy your fireworks, even the powerful stuff, here in Ohio and set them off on private property in the state. In other words, in your own back yard.

We asked people — do you support this bill? Watch the video above to see their responses.

Who’s against changing the law? There are at least a few people — an organization called Prevent Blindness, the Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and firefighters.

In any case, nothing will happen quickly. The Ohio House has to pass it, then the Ohio Senate and then the Governor has to sign it.