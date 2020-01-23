Good Question: How do you feel about President Trump going on trial?

Today's good question -- do you agree with the impeachment of Trump?

(WYTV) – How do you feel about the impeachment trial? Do you agree with the impeachment of Trump?

We asked people that question. Watch the video above for their responses.

In additional to President Trump, the House has impeached two other presidents, Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868.

Clinton easily survived the Senate vote, and Andrew Johnson survived the Senate vote by exactly one vote.

Wasn’t Richard Nixon impeached?

No, the House Judiciary Committee voted out Articles of Impeachment, but he resigned the presidency before the full House could vote on it.