Good Question: Do we need another amphitheater?

The Southern Park Mall in Boardman is location for the newest amphitheater

(WYTV) – The Valley has the Morley Pavilion, the amphitheater in Warren and the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

Now, the former Sears at the Southern Park Mall is being demolished to make way for a new amphitheater and entertainment district.

Is another amphitheater needed? Would you go to the new one?

We asked people that question. What the video above for their responses.

Local amphitheaters seem to do well. River Rock at the Amp has outgrown its amphitheater in Warren, and the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater has already brought in a few big shows.

Once, Sears was the largest retailer in the world — the Walmart of its day. This time next year the space is going to be DeBartolo Commons — green space, restaurants, bars and that amphitheater.