Good Question: Are you suffering from workplace burnout?

A recent survey from linked in shows that one in three employees is having problems finding that balance between work and home

(WYTV) – What is workplace burnout? Basically, it’s three things.

First, you’re growing more exhausted, more lethargic at work.

Secondly, you’re growing less and less efficient.

Thirdly, you’re growing more negative, more cynical about your job.

Who’s burned out? A recent survey from linked in shows that one in three employees is having problems finding that balance between work and home.

When you get to young professionals — those in their late 20s to early 30s — half of them admit to being in a rut, which is kind of burnout.

Do you suffer from workplace burnout? Have you ever taken your work home with you?

We asked viewers that question. Watch the video for their responses.

There are some things you can do to eliminate burnout, such as setting limits for yourself on how many hours that you’ll work and not answering emails or phone calls when you’re at home.