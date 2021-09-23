Girls ages 12-17 appear to be most at risk of taking their life, CDC says.

(WYTV)- September is suicide awareness prevention month.

We have some unhappy and sobering numbers from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC): Girls ages 12 to 17 appear to be most at risk for taking their own lives during the pandemic. What we suspect were suicide attempts during February and March of this year increased by 50 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

What’s going on here?

Dr. Tatiana Falcone of Cleveland Clinic has more information.

“There’s a lot of hormonal changes that happen and impact their brain, like the brain maturation changes and you can see a lot of the girls starting to gain maturity early, right? So, we see a lot of attempts and I think that’s what you’re seeing,” Falcone said.

It’s so important for parents to notice the early signs of depression: a sudden drop in grades, sleeping more, or acting withdrawn, becoming moody and having nothing to live for. Parents should also watch their child’s cellphone and social media use.

If you have the slightest inkling your child is at risk for suicide or her mood isn’t improving, you should talk to a medical professional.