Getting kids vaccinated as flu season begins

(WYTV) – We’ve been talking a lot about children getting the coronavirus vaccine, but there’s another virus out there, as there is every fall.

We’re at the start of the flu season. The flu shot is the best tool for preventing it and kids of almost every age are eligible.

More of us are indoors again, and the flu can always get worse than usual if we don’t get enough people inoculated, and that includes children.

“Unlike COVID-19, where you don’t get very much of a clinical illness with COVID-19 and young children, flu is the opposite,” said Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, who specializes in infectious diseases at the Mayo Clinic. “It actually causes more severe illness in young children, especially children under the age of 5.”

Children older than six months can get a flu shot.

Children under the age of nine need two doses if this is the first time they’re being vaccinated against flu.

The two doses need to be separated by four weeks.

If getting a shot frightens your child, the nasal spray flu vaccine is always an option.

It’s called the FluMist, an easy way to get them protected if they’re afraid of needles.