Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Gas prices remain high. We’re not going to get into why because that gets us into politics and oil markets and such.

We’ll instead concentrate on how high they are and make some comparisons.

The nation’s all-time high price came on Friday, this past March 11, with a national average of $4.33 per gallon.

But go back to July 2008, and it was $4.11. Adjusted for inflation, that comes to $5.30 in today’s dollars.

During the 1970s, when we saw some gas shortages, the highest average price was 86 cents per gallon in 1979. Adjusted for inflation, that 86 cents then becomes $3.53 today.

This past March 21, California gas prices hit $5.85, but on the same day, you could buy a gallon in Kansas for $3.76.

In states that are closer to refineries and pipelines, which you’ll find mostly in the South, you’ll pay less than in those states that are farther away. Their gas transportation costs are lower.

And how about the rest of the world?

Germany and the Netherlands were recently charging $9 per gallon, and you’ll find the most expensive gasoline in Hong Kong: $10.98 per gallon.

How about the cheapest?

For that, you must live in Iran, Libya or Venezuela. Gas there runs between 10 and 19 cents per gallon.