(WYTV)- As cars began to replace the horse and buggy in the early 1900’s, the state governments needed a way to keep track of them.

New York became the first state to require owners to register their cars with the state…but the license plate was homemade…you just put your initials on it. Massachusetts issued the first license plates in 1903.

And they came in different sizes across the country.

After 1956, all American and Canadian plates were exactly 6 by 12 inches. Today, you have the option of carrying a vanity plate, pick your own numbers and letters as long as they don’t spell out a profanity Most most states do not allow letters I, O, and Q because you can confuse them with zero and one.

The digits and letters are usually embossed and painted, but some states use completely flat metal plates and, yes, prison inmates still make license plates in this country. All of California’s plates come from Folsom Prison. 120 inmates stamp out more than 45,000 license plates each day using 15,000 pounds of sheet metal.

What’s the future of the license plate? It’s digital.

California, Arizona, Michigan and Texas have all offered digital registration in addition to metal.

A small, flat screen panel displays your numbers and letters, hardwired into your car’s electrical system or the plate carries its own battery that lasts about five years.

In August the first license plate Illinois ever issued was up for auction, got $34,000, it came from Chicago, 1904 and was just the number one.